Blackmore’s Night Makes the NY Crowd Feel at Home Again

Blackmore's Night's show in Homer on Saturday October 28 2023 was an event.

The Homer Center for The Arts was sold out and completely full of people ready to enjoy an evening of great music with a twist of fantasy. Seeing people dressed in their best renaissance garb making their way to the theatre must have been rather confusing for onlookers hanging around downtown. That is all part of the fun. Joining in with the fantasy and the mood of the band and show was a blast and the only way to see them in my opinion.

Ritchie Blackmore would hate that I say this, but a Blackmore's Night show is a joyous occasion. There is so much to smile about. The crowd comes to have a great time. Candice Night is a wonderful host in addition to being an incredibly soulful singer. She made it feel like we were all friends getting together to share music and stories. Ritchie shaking hands and handing out beer also lent to the very welcoming feel of the evening.

The festivities kicked off with "Dancer and The Moon" with the crowd all too ready to chant the "Hey Hey Hey" together with all of their energy. A moving performance of "Darkness" reminded us that it was indeed Autumn/Halloween season. Ritchie's past was touched upon with the Deep Purple classic "Soldier of Fortune" co written by David Coverdale. Candice's performance on "Wish You Were Here", as requested by a rather enthusiastic audience member, brought the crowd to their feet for a standing ovation.

After a rousing performance of "Home Again", the evening concluded with "Village Lantern", the crowd was arm in arm dancing, which we had been all evening. Blackmore's Night play very few shows a year, but when the opportunity comes to see them, you should find your best garb and go out of your way to take in a night of incredible music and unashamed fun. Sorry Ritchie.

