The first snowstorm of the season could strike New York next week and residents are urged to prepare now.

The National Weather Service is tracking two separate systems that are set to collide over the state in the coming days.

Ahead of the threat of heavy snow, residents are reminded to prepare themselves, their homes, and their cars for potentially severe winter weather.

Winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions and a good set of tires can make all the difference.

To ensure those who drive on the road make it safely to their destination, drivers should make sure they have sufficient tread.

A way to do that is with the "penny test." Simply put a penny between the grooves of the tire, making sure Lincoln's head is pointing down. If you cannot see the top of Lincoln's head, your tires are safe to drive in snow.

If not, that means your tires might not have enough grip to keep your car from losing traction on slippery roads. Purchasing new tires is strongly advised.

Those who have snow tires but have yet to put them on should make an appointment to have them installed.

Speaking of vehicles, New Yorkers are reminded to make sure to put these critical supplies back in their car by next week.

Cars aside, residents are also reminded to make sure they are prepared in case they lose heat, power, or service during a storm. This includes ensuring a stash of emergency supplies like batteries and food in case storm conditions last over a day.

The National Weather Service has updated their emergency checklist so no one is left unprepared for Mother Nature's wrath.

The checklist includes how to prepare your house and car for winter weather, as well as protect your farm animals and pets.

How Much Snow Will CNY Get Next Week?

At the moment, the potential storm is still too far out to tell just how badly it'll impact the Mohawk Valley.

Some initial predictions warn we could see up to a foot of snow - but forecasters will have more confidence in the days leading up to the storm.

New Yorkers are also warned of a potential for some lake effect snow between now and Thanksgiving. With Lake Ontario still nowhere near frozen temperatures, the chance of pop up snow squalls increases as colder air flows over the Great Lakes regions.

Lake effect snow happens when low-pressure systems move over unfrozen waters. These systems take on extra moisture and turns it into snow when moving inland.

Currently, nearby Great Lake waters are around 55-degrees.

WIBX will continue monitoring the weather and provide forecast updates as they become available.

