Why Were New Hartford’s New Concrete Sidewalks Dug Up?

Last year, the New York State Department of Transportation completed a major project in the Village of New Hartford that included newly poured concrete sidewalks near the intersection of Genesee Street and Campion Road. This summer, the DOT has dug up all of the concrete, and replaced it.

What happened?

"We noticed the sidewalks that were poured last year were already crumbling and deteriorating," said Heather Tehan, the NYSDOT Public Information Officer for the region. It was determined that the wrong grade of concrete was used and it wasn't going last, "so we had to dig it all up and replace it."

It's considered an environmental hazard because as the walks deteriorate, people could slip, trip and fall, therefore, it needed to be replaced.

Tehan answered several questions of the public and also gave an update on the Clinton intersection of College Street and Route 12B near The Roc. She said that intersection, while not complete, has now been re-opened to traffic. Tehan said there still will be construction and possible delays, but they came in ahead of schedule with classes resuming at Hamilton College in the village over the next week.

Tehan also answered a listener's question about Park and Ride at Exit 31, the Utica exit of the New York State Thruway. The caller wanted to be able to park his car and share a ride, but didn't know where Park & Ride had gone. Tehan explained, there's a designated Park and Ride near the canal entrance on Harbor Lock Rd. Drivers can safely park their vehicle and leave it in the lot, and share a ride with another driver.

Listen to the complete Heather Tehan interview via the Keeler YouTube channel below.

