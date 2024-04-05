Whitesboro Police Offer Stabbed Following Hit and Run Accident

A Whitesboro police officer has been released from Wynn Hospital following a scary incident Friday evening in the village.

According to Village officials, an officer with the Whitesboro Police Department were dispatch to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the corner of Clinton Street and Oriskany Boulevard.

During the course of the investigation, officials say one of the vehicles left the scene of the accident. It was learned a short time later that the vehicle was left abandoned on Clinton Street and the driver was located in the area of Lennon Place. Police attempted to apprehend the individual when he began resisting and pulled out a weapon. Unfortunately, he used the weapon to injure an officer.

Following the stabbing incident, officials say other responding officers and a bystander village resident helped get the suspect into custody without further incident. The injured police officer was transported to Wynn Hospital and was released shortly after being treated just after 9 p.m. His injuries, fortunately were not life threatening and this incident could have been so much worse.

At this time there is limited information about the suspect being released and the Whitesboro Police Department wants to thank the following agencies for their assistance.

Town of Whitestown

Town of New Hartford

Village of New York Mills

City of Utica Police Department

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

New York State Police

Here is yet again another reminder of just how difficult the job of a law enforcement officer is day in and day out. Remember that when you see a police officer, firefighter or EMT. Their job is far from ordinary and always dangerous. All first responders should constantly be commended for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis.

