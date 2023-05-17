After putting the question to voters on Tuesday, the replacement for one of many CNY school district's with Native American associated monikers and mascots seems to be decided.

Voters in the Waterville Central School District were given four replacement options this week as replacements for the longstanding 'Indians' school name and mascot. They decided on the future name, and also approved the district's budget for next year.

Powwow Participant Displays Anti-Mascot Pin

The moves follows a mandate from the state education department in an effort “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical." District's across New York were formally made aware of the expected change last November. District's have until the end of the 2024-25 school year to fully phase out mascots, team names and logos considered discriminatory or offensive.

Options presented for Waterville's replacement were Huskies, Wildcats, Wolves and Eagles.

Of the 678 votes cast on Tuesday, 249 voters opted for Eagles, the district announced.

Washington Redskins v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 64 yard touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 28, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the photo above, Adrian Peterson of the NFL's then-Washington Redskins celebrates with teammates after scoring. Since, the team has changed it's moniker to the Washington Commanders.

The change is expected to be formally adopted by the district at the Waterville Board of Education's June 13 meeting. While the name has been voted on, district officials say the school's future logo, look and mascot is being chosen by a committee of community members, students and staff. An exact date for their selection, and a an exact date of the changes, has not yet been determined.

Divisional Round - New York Yankees v Cleveland Indians - Game One (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Once called the Cleveland Indians, this MLB franchise is now called the Cleveland Guardians.

Waterville is one of many districts required to eliminate Native American-associated names, logos and mascots. Districts have until the end of this school year to commit to making the change by the 2024-25 deadline. Failure to do so could result in a loss a school officers or State Aid funding for schools.

Here are nearly two dozen more who fall under the state's requirement to replace existing names and imagery.