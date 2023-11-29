Watch New “Real Men Get Tested For Cancer” TV Commercial
There's a new radio and television commercial for the Real Men Get Tested for Cancer campaign.
It's our new holiday campaign for the organization Tim Reed, a local business consultant and former President of the Utica Boilermaker, and I created after we both recovered successfully from a bout with cancer. The message is simple, men tend to procrastinate when it comes to following their doctor's advice and we simply want to remind them - Real Men Get Tested for Cancer. It's certain for a good reason, as early detection of cancer actually increases a person's chances of survival significantly.
Our new commercial has a Ring Doorbell theme. Tim stops by the Keeler household looking for me because he claims, my wife told him I'm procrastinating once again when it comes to getting my ever so important colonoscopy. It's important to note, at age 53 I had blown off two colonoscopies and Tim was instrumental in pushing me into going through with the procedure where sure enough, they detected colon cancer.
The commercial continues with Tim not willing to leave until I agree to get the procedure done, but there's a twist! It turns out, I'm already prepping for my colonoscopy and what Tim doesn't know is - I really have to go. Watch the spot below.
Early diagnosis is particularly relevant to cancers of the breast, cervix, mouth, larynx, colon and rectum, and skin, according to the World Health Organization.
It's important to consult your doctor to determine which tests you should pursuing at this point in your life, and based on family history. Get more information here.
