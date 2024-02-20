Since the legalization of recreational Marijuana in 2022 citizens across the state have been anxiously awaiting the opening of dispensaries in their city, town or village. Now, the residents of Utica will wait no longer as the area's first officially licensed pot shop is now open on Genesee Street in Utica.

Exit 31 Exotic is officially open at 255 Genesee Street in Downtown Utica and they are hosting a Grand Opening on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Dylan Bellinger is the General Manager of Exit 31 Exotic and he's very excited about the end of a long journey and start of a new one.

Bellinger tells WIBX,

Our owner started this journey in 2022 and through lawsuits and court battles we've made it through and are finally here. Everything comes from New York State, tested in New York State and sold in New York State.

According to the New York State Department of Cannabis Management the only locations allowed to sell retail marijuana are ones officially licensed by the state. According to New York State,

Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) Licenses will be the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses issued in New York State. The businesses awarded this license (licensees) will be the first to sell adult-use cannabis in New York State. Licenses will be approved by the Board and issued by the Office.

At Exit 31 Exotic you will be able to purchase weed products in any form your little heart desires. Here are just a few of the options that will be available to consumers.

Flower (Actual Marijuana Buds)

White Widow Canna Cure ($45)

White Runtz ($50)

White Durban Rhythm ($80)

WAP Zizzle ($54)

Sour Diesel Zitze ($54)

Randy Marsh ($44)

Vaporizers (Vapor Form)

Pineapple ($30)

Cereal Milk ($30)

Apple Fritter ($30)

Popular Edibles (Gummies and Powders)

Watermelon Sugar ($30)

Sugar Plum Up ($18)

Luna Berry ($35)

Kiwi Strawberry ($35)

Concentrates (Tinctures and Others)

Bison ($90)

Honey ($50)

If you don't have the first clue about what all these products mean or how to consume them, you will be able to stop down to Exit 31 Exotic and ask one of the "Budtenders." And they're hiring! If you want to be a budtender you can apply online. What does that entail?

We are looking to employ a knowledgeable and experienced Budtender to assist customers in selecting suitable cannabis products. The responsibilities of the Budtender include greeting and welcoming customers, informing the manager of customer complaints and operational issues, and sharing firsthand experiences of cannabis products to address customer concerns. You should also be able to answer customers’ questions regarding the different strains of cannabis, their uses, and methods of consumption.

You must be 21 years of age or older to apply and you must be 21 years old or older to purchase these products. Don't miss your chance to be a part of local history. Enjoy the grand opening of Exit 31 Exotic Tuesday, February 20th at 3:30 p.m. If you're 420 friendly, you'll love this place. It has finally arrived!

Get more information on Exit 31 Exotic on their website: https://www.uticacannabisco.com/.

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Tap Into 9 Sweet Maple Syrup Farms in New York Tis the season for maple syrup. Tap the deliciousness at these 9 sweet farms in New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

These 25 Rejected New York License Plates Sure Are Classy The New York Department of Motor Vehicles rejected over 3,000 vanity plate applications in 2023. Reasons included obscenity, references to sexual or intimate body parts, or because they could be confused as an official plate.

Some of these plates are NSFW. Gallery Credit: Megan