Utica Teen, Senior Sexually Attacked By Home Invader

Utica Police are reminding local residents to keep their doors locked and homes secure. This as police are looking for a burglar who is accused of sexually assaulting two women inside their own homes this weekend.

Cops were called to a home on South Street on Saturday night just before 7:00 p.m. were a 15-year-old female said she had returned home to find an intruder in a bedroom. The suspect forced the teen onto a couch and threatened to kill her if she moved, Utica Police officials said. From there, the man then tried to unzip her pants, she told police. The victim was able to get away and ran from the house.

As UPD officials were investigating they were notified of another incident at a nearby residence on Hilton Avenue where a 67-year-old woman said a man entered her home and sexually assaulted her. The victim said she was sleeping on the couch and heard a man walking up her stairs. She, too, was able to get away and make it to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Police have released these images from a Ring doorbell camera depicting the man they believe is responsible. Additionally, they have posted a Ring doorbell video that is available on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Utica Police at 315-223-3461, or 315-735-3301.

If you need immediate police assistance, call 911.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

