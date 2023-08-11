A Utica teenager is continuing to recover following an emergency surgery after being shot in the city earlier this week.

Utica Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Miller Street at around 11:30 on Wednesday night were they found a 15-year-old who had been shot once in the lower abdomen. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he would undergo an emergency surgery to remove the bullet. Police officials say the teen is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, investigators learned the shooting actually occurred on the 200 block of James Street. Police say the teen was the target of the shooting, saying shots were fired at him on James Street, and that after being hit, the teen ran-off toward Miller Street before 911 was called.

graphic showing the vicinity of a shooting on Wednesday Aug 9, 2023 in Utica. Via Google Maps

Utica Police are looking for information in the case. Tips can be submitted to the UPD's Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. Police also remind potential witnesses that information can be submitted 100% anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Information can be submitted on their website - MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com - by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

