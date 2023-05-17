Utica Police Searching for Alleged Thief, Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Utica City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Captain Stan Fernald of the Utica Police Department, authorities are searching for 40-year-old Daniel E. Blair of New Hartford.
Blair is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an open arrest warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, stemming from a larceny investigation that occurred in East Utica in April of 2023.
Fernald says the photo was taken of Blair in April of this year.
Agency: Utica City Police Department
Name: Daniel E. Blair
DOB: 40
Location: New Hartford
Charges:
Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, stemming from a larceny investigation that occurred in East Utica in April of 2023.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution.
If you have any information about Blair, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]