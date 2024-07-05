Fireworks erupted at a house party in Utica early Friday morning and not the good kind. Utica Police are investigating several stabbings that occurred at a July 4th house party sending multiple individuals to Wynn Hospital.

Even in the midst of all that the Utica Police are going through right now, the job doesn't stop and in the case of just after midnight Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mohawk Street for reports of a stabbing, according to police.

Police say when officers arrived a 17-year-old female victim reported that a fight broke out and she was consequently stabbed several times in the hands and legs, She was then transported to Wynn Hospital where police learned that two other stabbing victims from the same party had driven themselves to the hospital for treatment. Those victims were of the ages 19 and 20.

According to police officials the two other individuals had given the same story about a fight breaking out at this house party and they suffered stab wounds to their hands, shoulders and chest area. Luckily, none of the victims suffered life threatening injuries and all were successfully treated at the Wynn Hospital. But, the investigation into what started the melee has only begun.

Police officials say the incident has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and they are urging anyone who may have helpful information to contact them at (315) 223-3510 or you can always submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

