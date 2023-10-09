Upstate NY Teen Charged With Vehicular Homicide After Deadly Crash
A teenaged driver involved in a rollover crash that killed one of his teenaged passengers over the weekend now faces charges of vehicular homicide and Driving While Ability Impaired.
The fatal crashed occurred just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night along I-890 in Colonie. It is alleged that the 17-year-old driver, whose name is not being released due to his age, was impaired by drugs, alcohol, or both when he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned it several times, police said. The vehicle rolled into the westbound lanes and struck another headed in the opposite direction.
A passenger, 14-year-old A'Mon Willis of Albany was severely injured and died at the scene, state police said.
All others involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital but officials said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Troopers say the teen was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and blood samples were taken. Police say the driver was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and then taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility as an Adolescent Offender pending future court proceedings.
Police said the crash investigation is ongoing.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
