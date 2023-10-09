A teenaged driver involved in a rollover crash that killed one of his teenaged passengers over the weekend now faces charges of vehicular homicide and Driving While Ability Impaired.

The fatal crashed occurred just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night along I-890 in Colonie. It is alleged that the 17-year-old driver, whose name is not being released due to his age, was impaired by drugs, alcohol, or both when he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned it several times, police said. The vehicle rolled into the westbound lanes and struck another headed in the opposite direction.

A passenger, 14-year-old A'Mon Willis of Albany was severely injured and died at the scene, state police said.

All others involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital but officials said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Troopers say the teen was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and blood samples were taken. Police say the driver was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and then taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility as an Adolescent Offender pending future court proceedings.

Police said the crash investigation is ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Five Hidden Features From the iOS 17 iPhone Update Just when you thought they thought of it all. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.