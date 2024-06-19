Upstate NY Police: Woman Hit Police Officer with Mini-Van, then Fled
Police in Upstate New York now have the woman in custody who they say struck one of their police officers with the Dodge Caravan she was driving on Monday, then dragged him as she was fleeing a traffic stop.
Police in Saratoga Springs say the woman, identified as 34-year-old Theresa Travis, was upon a traffic stop when she struck the officer and dragged him with the mini-van she was driving, as she left the scene. Police described her as a woman with blonde hair and a piercing above her lip. A photo of her was later released on social media. The police officer, who was not identified, was treated and released at Albany Medical Center on Monday.
Police said the public was instrumental in sharing social media photos of the woman and her mini-van during the course of the day Monday.
We are investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident that occurred during a traffic stop during which one of our officers was dragged by the offending vehicle. The officer involved is alert and receiving medical attention. We are asking the public for help in locating the vehicle involved. It is a blue Dodge Caravan with NY license plates HFS 9550. Please contact the police immediately if you observe this vehicle. This incident occurred on Hayes Rd at Geyser Rd. -Saratoga Police
The incident happened at about 2 pm on Monday, police say. Following several tips called into police by the public, and a search by several police agencies in the region, Travis was apprehended in Warrensburg, NY.
On Monday evening, Saratoga Springs Police issued a thank-you to the public and its law enforcement partners for assistance.
