Upstate NY Dancers Crowned National Dance Competition Champions
Congratulations are in order for a Marcy dance school that absolutely crushed it at the national Fly Dance Competition over the weekend.
CenterStage Dance Studio squared off against some stiff competition in Ocean State, Maryland, and ended up taking home multiple, prestigious awards.
One of the studio's biggest wins was the Overall Technique award. "This is a reflection of the amazing staff and hard-working students that we have here at CenterStage," they explained in a celebratory Facebook post.
Other high honors include three title wins and four National Champion Soloist awards. Additionally, their senior class also dominated in their respective categories:
"Congratulations seniors on a HUGE win and a great way to go out! Thank you teachers for being you! This week was so fun with you all. Prop dads-we truly couldn’t do it without you. It won’t be the same without Pickles. Parents - thank you everything (there is so much!!)"
The school certainly ended its current season in the best way possible, by becoming national champs!
What is CenterStage Dance Studio?
CenterStage is located in Marcy, NY, and offers classes to children as young as 10 months old. Adults can also sign up for classes.
CenterStage, which is approaching its 18th season, teaches beyond ballet, tap and jazz. Dancers can also learn hip-hop, modern, lyrical, musical theater and more.
It was also recognized by the Association of Dance Conventions & Competitions for the Studio of Excellence Award in 2019, 2021, and 2022.
Their website lists all available classes.