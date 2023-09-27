Upstate NY Congressman Visits US-Mexico Border

Twenty-second District New York Congressman Brandon Williams is back from the U.S. - Mexico border and is blasting 'progressive fantasies' for the current migrant crisis and says even rural communities he represents in CNY are at risk of becoming 'border cities.'

Williams is sounding off on the current crisis that brings thousands of migrants to the country's southwestern border, overwhelming the resources of many border states leading to the relocation of thousands of migrants to different regions of the country, including New York State.

Williams joins fellow Republican members of Congress during a visit to Eagle Pass, TX earlier this week.

via Brandon Williams for Congress - NY 22nd District Facebook page

The number of migrants that have flooded New York City has now overwhelmed that city's resources and has NYC Mayor Eric Adams to criticize President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, for not doing enough to address the issue.

Williams is blaming 'progressive fantasies' for letting the situation get so far out of control. On his Brandon Williams for Congress - NY 22ND District Facebook page, the Republican representative posted this photo of the boots he wore during the trip with fellow lawmakers, saying the dirt on the boots remind him of the '...anarchy, desperation, futility, and lawlessness,' he witnessed firsthand.

Brandon Williams says the boots he wore while visiting the US/Mexico border reminds him of the anarchy, desperation and lawlessness fueling the current migrant crisis (via Brandon Williams for Congress - NY 22nd District Facebook page)

Williams, serving his first term in Washington, also posted on social media blasting Democrats including President Biden and Governor Kathy Hochul for putting New York communities 'at risk.'

A report on the skyrocketing number of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. from CBS says nearly 7,000 individuals are attempting to cross into the country at the Southwestern border each day:

Border Patrol agents apprehended roughly 140,000 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization during the first 20 days of September, an average of about 6,900 each day, according to the internal agency data. That represents a 60% increase from the daily average of 4,300 in July.

