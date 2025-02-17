Upstate New York Farm Suffers Terrible Tragedy Following Heavy Snowfall

An Upstate New York Dairy Farm has suffered an unspeakable tragedy following a winter of heavy snowfall.

The farm known as Insight Dairy, LLC at 682 Newville Road in Little Falls, New York confirmed rumors that were circulating through the farming community on their Facebook page. In addition to a post confirming the rumors, the owners of the farm posted photos of what appears to be a collapsed roof due to unthinkable amounts of snowfall in the region. The post, in-part, reads,

If only we could say the rumor wasn’t true but unfortunately it is. Our hearts are broken because we just couldn’t save them all even with the efforts put forth by our farm team, family and friends who showed up and pitched in.

The post seems to indicate that tragically, several cows or other farm animals lost their lives. Not only is it tragic that these animals lost their lives, but this type of disaster has devastating effects on the farmer's livelihood. But, the Central New York farming community is strong and amazingly supportive.

Insight Dairy, LLC via Facebook Insight Dairy, LLC via Facebook loading...

In the days following this awful disaster, several community members have stepped up to show support. Insight Dairy, LLC has since written a follow-up post that reads,

Thank you for your kind words, messages, texts, calls, food/drinks and for those who showed up. Those that know us, know that we don’t often ask for help. For those who have offered-if you would like to drop off any water, coffee, beverages, food or snacks to fuel our farm team, volunteers and building crew - we would gladly accept to get us through the next few days. There will be a table set up just inside the double glass doors of the milking parlor.

In the comments to this post, you can already see that people in the area are offering help, sending pizzas and doing everything they can to help. Despite this cold, dreaded winter the warmth in the hearts of the CNY community is incredible. Anything you can do to help the fine folks at Insight Dairy, please reach out on their Facebook page. Anything you can do to help would be appreciated. Let this also be a lesson to take proper precautions and do all you can to combat this nasty winter weather.

You Can See the Facebook posts documenting this tragedy below.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams