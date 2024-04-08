This may be a tremendously unpopular opinion, but so many people are looking forward to the solar eclipse and I'm just not.

People will be traveling for miles, putting themselves at risk of big old traffic jams and fighting to find last minute eclipse glasses. I am not. I do understand that this is a significant once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but honestly the most recent forecast calls for clouds and the possibility of ruining any view of the significant scientific event.

While there are a number of reasons why some people would want to see the eclipse, I can tell you there are pictures we have seen and video of similar events that will be much more clear than what will be seen Monday afternoon. I mean think about it, if you look at the photo above, that's as clear as it's going to be! There will be people jamming up the roads, possibly fighting one another and there were rumors of even shortages of bread and milk. Municipalities and law enforcement agencies are declaring a state of emergency. Sounds like something you should STAY HOME for.

So, with that said here is a list of 5 things I would rather do than watch today's Solar Eclipse.

1. Catch Some Awesome World-Class Hockey

2024 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CAMPIONSHIPS: USA VS. FINLAND NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

Going on at the same time at as the solar eclipse is one of the incredible IIHF Women's World Championship games between Finland and Switzerland at 3 p.m. This is a unique event that you can easily see by getting tickets at empirestatetix.com.

2. Taking a Nap

Many places of business are closing and so are schools. So, with so many people taking the day off why not catch up on some much needed sleep? I could use it, that's for sure.

3. Catching Up on Some Yard Work

Again, with a lot of places of business closing down why not take the time to do some much needed spring cleaning or yard work. There may be some clouds in the sky today covering that eclipse, but warm temperatures are expected so get out and enjoy it and get those gardens ready.

2. Go Out to Lunch to Support a Local Business

With many people in the streets and outdoors staring up at the sky, there will be many restaurants and local businesses that will still be open for business. Give them a little boost by stopping by to dine at their restaurant and watch your social media feeds fill up with the amateur photography and videography from the day's events.

1. Literally Anything Else

I know I am sounding like a Negative Nancy, but I personally don't understand all they hype. I am also not someone who wants to put myself in a position to be annoyed or frustrated. If I happen to be in a position to experience something cool, great! But, I am not going to go out of my way to try to force anything.

Having said all of this, I do not begrudge anyone for taking the opportunity to experience this solar event. It is a truly cool thing that will not happen again here in our lifetime. So get out and enjoy it, you just won't see me there!

