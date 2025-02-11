A new recall has a grocery chain in New York pulling items off it shelves due to serious health concerns.

The latest recall involves canned tuna sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's and other grocery chains nationwide. Unlike previous recalls, listeria contamination isn't the cause of it.

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of tuna produced by Tri-Union Seafoods "under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names."

New FDA Mercury Testing Contradicts Government Statements On Tuna Safety Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

Besides Trader Joe's, the product is sold by Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, and other independent retailers.

The affected cans have a "manufacturing defect" that can cause the product to leak or become contaminated with a fatal form of food poisoning known as clostridium botulism.

What Is Botulism?

The recall warns:

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says botulism is rare, but it can cause serious complications. This particular bacteria acts like a toxin that attacks a body's nerves, resulting in breathing problems, muscle paralysis, and even death.

This bacteria is able to survive in extreme conditions because it makes spores that act like a protective shell. While this bacteria is "found naturally in many places," cases where it makes people deathly ill are extremely rare.

Vials Of Bacteria That May Cause Plague Missing From TX University Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Getty Images loading...

Conditions that allow the botulism bacteria to create its toxin include low-oxygen environments; areas with low acid, sugar, or salt; and certain temperature ranges. This includes improperly canned or preserved goods that allow the spores to grow.

"When people eat these foods, they can become seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly," the CDC warned.

States Impacted By the Tuna Fish Recall

More than a dozen states are listed in this latest recall, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

New Yorkers who purchased "easy open" canned tuna from Trader Joe's should check the labels for a best buy date.

ilbusca from Getty Images Signature ilbusca from Getty Images Signature loading...

The recall impacts the solid white tuna in olive oil" with a best buy date of January 13, 2028; solid tuna in water with a best buy date of January 9, 2028; solid white water low sodium with a best buy date of December 13, 2027 and January 8, 2028; solid white no salt with a best buy date of January 9, 2028; and slid light yellowfin tuna in olive oil with a best buy date of January 10, 2028.

You can find all relevant can code and UPC numbers in the official recall notice.

Read More: Massive Dog Food Recall in New York Could Put Your Pet at Risk

Those who possess the recalled product may return it for a full refund at their point of purchase, contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a coupon, or should throw it away immediately.

The CDC notes "all kinds of botulism can be fatal and are medical emergencies." That being said, this is one recall that should be taken very seriously.

Walmart & Trader Joe's Recalled Items This recall affected products made at BrucePac's plant in Durant, Oklahoma, and has reached several popular stores like Walmart and Trader Joe's. So, if you've got any of these products at home, it's time to play it safe. The recall includes 75 types of meat and chicken products, including grilled chicken breast strips, produced between June 19 and October 8, 2024. The best-by dates range from June 19, 2025, to October 8, 2025. If you spot these items in your fridge or freezer, it's best to throw them out right away. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe The CDC estimates that 48 million people in the U.S. are infected by a food-borne illness every year, and an average of 3000 people even die.

These are the top 10 foods most likely to be recalled, according to Consumer Reports. However, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy them if you take steps to stay safe. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven