Boonville Police are asking the public to stay away from the scene of a train derailment as crews work to fix the damage.

Two large cranes can be seen at the intersection of Water Street and East Schuyler Street in Boonville today, November 1.

According to Village of Boonville Police, a train carrying logs derailed around the vicinity of Luigi's Pizzeria on Thursday, October 31.

Reports of the derailment came in shortly before noontime.

Boonville Police reported no injuries or traffic disruptions caused by the incident.

The derailed train had to remain overnight as crews responded with cranes large enough to get it back on the tracks.

This morning, two large cranes rolled into the village and got right to work lifting the train so its wheels could realign with the tracks.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the accident site so crews could work uninterrupted.

This is also to protect the public's safety.

It is currently unknown what caused the train to leave the tracks, and it is likely that information won't become available until after the locomotive is able to move from the spot.

It is also unknown how this derailment has impacted rail services in the surrounding areas.

WIBX has reached out to Genesee Valley Transportation for additional comment and information.

This report will be updated with their response.

