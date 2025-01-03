A new year means a clean slate when it comes to travel plans and one location in New York is #1 on America's list.

The Empire State is already a top tourist destination, with the state boasting the world's best place for fall foliage, the most iconic landmark, most popular Christmas destination, and the most beautiful college campus on the planet.

Autumn Colours At Westonbirt Aboretum Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images loading...

Not only does New York have plenty of top places to visit, it also is one of the easier states to visit.

Read More: World Report Names New York Airport Best in North America

Now with 2025 officially here, the question is where are people going to want to visit this year?

According to a new study, the answer is overwhelmingly New York.

Summer Weather In NYC Could Rival That Of Last Summer's Record Breaking Heat Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Betway Casino looked into where travelers worldwide plan to go in 2025 and found one of New York's most famous landmarks was the #1 destination in America.

Based on Tripadvisor reviews, social media engagements, and search data, the place Americans want to visit most in 2025 is Central Park.

The report explained why so many people have this on top of their lists.

This iconic New York City attraction boasts a massive social media presence with over 8 million Instagram posts and 251,000 mentions on TikTok.

The study also found Central Park overwhelmingly has positive reviews, with an approval rating of 96.87 percent.

This blew the Grand Canyon, who finished in 2nd place, out of the water.

Shockingly, New York had multiple entries in the top 10.

New York And Singapore Named The World's Most Expensive Cities To Live In Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

The Brooklyn Bridge was ranked the 5th most popular tourist destination in the country while Times Square and the Empire State Building finished in 9th and 10th place, respectively.

The study said the Brooklyn Bridge ranked so highly was because of its high social media engagement, with over 4 million social media interactions across Instagram and TikTok alone.

For those curious, here's the top 10 places tourists want to visit most in America.

Central Park Grand Canyon Myrtle Beach Alcatraz Brooklyn Bridge Golden Gate Bridge United States Capitol Building Yellowstone National Park Times Square Empire State Building

Of course, there must be disappointment from Upstate for not getting any mentions in the upper echelons of this list.

Aerials of U.S.-Canada Border Along The Niagara River John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Niagara Falls is one of the world wonders for a reason, so its absence from the top 10 is pretty disappointing considering the amazing social media content one can generate from a single visit.

Despite that, the reason why NYC ranked so highly on the list is because over 60 million tourists visit the Big Apple every year. That explains why so many people Google it and later post about their visit on social media.

Get our free mobile app

However, the surge in tourists is also having positive impacts on Central New York. Those who visit the city and enjoy a good time are seemingly encouraged to see what else the state has to offer.

Perhaps as more people "discover" Upstate, we might see some familiar attractions make the list in the years to come.

"Roadtrip!" 10 Must See Items For Your Next Visit to Utica! Utica is the tenth most populated city in New York State. Situated in the beautiful Mohawk valley, with the farmlands of Schoharie Valley below it, and the mighty Adirondacks just to the north, the city offers much to interest and entertain you for a weekend visit here, or longer. This gallery is a short starter list of ten things any new visitor to the city should seek out. It includes the wonderful Utica Zoo, the Munson art museum with world class painters represented on its walls, and even a train ride up and into the Adirondacks in all seasons. And, of course, you can't talk about Utica without mentioning some of their signature foods. Take a look and see which ones we highlighted.

Enjoy your next roadtrip to the historic city of Utica, NY.! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

2024 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State Sometimes the best places to visit are right here in New York State. New York State has something for everyone from beaches, beautiful mountains, the bright lights of New York City, and the gorgeous roaring Niagara Falls not to mention the many gleaming lakes throughout the state. Check out the many different options right here in New York State. These are the top 15 destinations to visit according to U.S. News and World Report . They considered sights, culture, adventurous pursuits, and the opinions of readers and experts. Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva