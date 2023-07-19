This Upstate NY Police Department Needs Your Help

A local police department is rallying Oneida County residents to help the with an ambitious community initiative.

The Police Benevolent Association of the Herkimer Police Department issued a call for help this week, asking residents to support their backpack giveaway set for next month.

What do they need?

The Herkimer Police PBA explained what they're looking for in a recent Facebook post:



Residents are asked to donate items like backpacks and lunchboxes to Herkimer PD before the drive kicks off on August 1 during National Night Out.

The event takes place at Harmon Field, which is set between the local Walmart and high school. The party starts at 3 in the afternoon with the giveaway kicking off two hours later at 5 p.m. ET. Donated items will go toward students in need.

"Giving back to the community is the main reason we decided to host this event and doing something for the students was important to us!"

Backpack with school supplies Photo Credit - David Franklin/Think Stock loading...

To help with the giveaway and address needs, Herkimer PD partnered with the Herkimer PTA. Both will distribute backpacks and lunch boxes.

"This is a great cause and will help so many families in our community!"

Items can be dropped off at Herkimer PD, which is located at 120 Green Street in Herkimer, NY.

What is National Night Out?

The Herkimer Police PBA explains the event is designed to support area residents as well as local youth and families. Funds raised will go toward supporting future community events, contests and giveaways.

"This event is sure to be special and will feature meet and greets with local responders, a back pack giveaway, bike rodeo with prizes, vendor fair, basketball contests, a movie night and so much more! You won't want to miss this, I promise!"

Food trucks and vendors interested in attending the event are asked to contact James Burns at 315-985-1066.

Courtesy Matthew Yelton/Mercy Flight Central - Rome NY on Facebook Courtesy Matthew Yelton/Mercy Flight Central - Rome NY on Facebook loading...

In addition to prizes, contests, plenty of food and vendors, the organization announced there will also be a special helicopter landing by Mercy Flight Central, which is based in Rome.

"Mercy flight will land at 5PM and be available to meet until 7PM! Come see members from Herkimer Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2484, Mohawk Valley Ambulance Corps Inc. and of course members from the Herkimer Police PBA!"

The night will end with a community movie night, which will be projected on a large, inflatable movie screen.

So, if you're looking to give back to your community and enjoy a fun night out at Harmon Field, visit National Night Out in Harmon Field on August 1. The event runs 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.