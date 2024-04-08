If your dream is to live in a century-old home, house hunters strongly recommend checking out this charming city in Upstate New York.

Not everyone can stomach living in a home that predates the stock market crash of 1929, let alone the War of 1812. These structures need additional care and resources to ensure they continue to survive the test of time.

For those history buffs up for the task, there is one city in New York that has been found the best place for historic homes in the entire country.

Oldest Homes for Sale in America

A new study from TexasRealEstateSource.com looked into the rising trend of owning historic properties. The website pored through active Zillow listings across the nation to find the areas that have the most active listings of homes constructed before 1924.

The results of where the highest concentration of historic homes for sale was fascinating.

Topping the list was my old stomping grounds of Baltimore, Maryland, of which 61.4% of its total listings were over a century old. St. Louis, Missouri, came in a close second with 60.2% of its active listings.

Cleveland, Ohio, rounded out the top 3 with 56.1% of its listings predating the first Winter Olympics.

New York failed to secure a spot in the top 5, but it did come very close.

City with the Most Historic Homes in New York

Coming in sixth place was none other than Buffalo, where approximately 46/1% of its homes on the current market being over a century old.

Scrolling through the listings, there is a home on Congress Street that was built in 1877. It's listing price is set at $165,000, what a bargain. Another home on Heward Avenue was built 7 years before, which is currently going for $189,900.

There's also this dapper place in Cheektowaga that was constructed in 1900, which is currently listed at $119,000.

While some people may turn up their nose at an older property, just know there's a reason these structures stood the test of time. It's also fun rooting around to find the home's history and learn about its prior tenants.

If walls could talk, you know?

Top 10 Cities with the Most Historic Homes

Below is the full list of the American cities with the most century-old homes on the market.

Baltimore, Maryland - 61.4% St. Louis, Missouri - 60.2% Cleveland, Ohio - 56.1% St. Paul, Minnesota - 55.2% Toledo, Ohio - 54.7% Buffalo, New York - 46.1% Milwaukee, Wisconsin - 43.7% San Francisco, California - 42.5% Fort Wayne, Indiana - 39.3% Minneapolis, Minnesota - 38.8%

Interesting that New York was the only state in the Northeast to score a nod on this roundup. You'd think that at least one New England town would have made the cut.

If you live in an old house, let us know on the station app what year it was built!

