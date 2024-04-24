U.S. News & World is out with its annual ranking of the best high schools in America.

The yearly list identifies the best public high schools in every state. Districts are ranked based on their graduation rates, number of enrolled students, and college readiness.

The latter category is determined by the number of Advance Placement (AP) courses a school offers, the percentage of students who take and pass AP-level exams, and how well the school prepares each student, regardless of economic background, for higher education.

In order for a school to score well, they must "have a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years," per the report.

The outlet also considers magnet, charter, and STEM schools for its annual roundup, but those institutions are ranked separately from traditional public schools "to ensure a fair comparison."

Of course, this list can be deemed slightly problematic since the top 10 schools in New York all hail from the New York City Public School District.

Arguments can be made that NYC-area schools tend to have larger budgets, which means more accessible resources available to students. Teachers employed by the NYC School District tend to have higher salaries than the majority of the state, which can translate to increased staffing and better student-teacher ratios.

New York City hardly speaks for the rest of the state since it is almost a completely separate world when it comes to its culture, economy, and politics.

The private school scene in New York alone sets it apart from the remainder of the state because tuition is set at ultra-premium prices. In fact, NYC schools charge some of the highest tuition rates in the entire country.

NYC aside, if you're curious to see how Central New York schools performed in the latest U.S. News & World Report, check out the story below.

A few CNY schools performed highly in the latest roundup, with a handful landing within the state's top 100.

What do you think of this latest roundup? Do you think it should have considered NYC separately from the rest of the state? Sound off on our station app.

