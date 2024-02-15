The Most Hilarious License Plates Banned by New York’s DMV
New York's Department of Motor Vehicles rejected over 3,000 personal license plate requests last year. You won't believe what some people tried to get away with!
SIDECHIX? BABYARM? UPURS?
New Yorkers continued showing off their creativity when it came to personalized license plates. Unfortunately, not all of them managed to get onto the roads.
The NY DMV is out with its annual list of all the rejected vanity plates and some of them are downright hilarious. The DMV has good reason to pass over some applicants.
Proposed plates can be deemed offensive or derogatory while others mimic what could be seen as an official plate or special registration class. There are also more mundane reasons why a plate wasn't up to snuff, such as having too many numbers and not enough letters, or using numbers to form a word.
Below are just some of the thousands of rejects that us here at Townsquare Media found totally hilarious or creative. Please note some of these plates are NSFW.
Weird Rejects
These submission seem innocent enough, but the DMV still gave them a hard no. Can you guess why these were tossed into the reject pile?
- TOTODILE
- PICACHU
- PIKACHU
- HOOPA
- FOREEEEE
- BABYARM
- SPAM
- ZELLE
- VISA
- APPLEPAY
- VENMO
- ICESPICE
- FENTY
- DIOR
- VANSPORT
- EXCEL
- NFL
- UBERXL
- NALOXONE
- GAPSRUS
- DODGE
- MYSPACE
- OAKLEY
- NOVATEK
- NASCAR
- EPCOT
- OLDBAY
- HDMI
- NVIDIA
- NOFXDAD
- BLINK182
- WOOK1EE
- SELLROCK
- SPOOKS
- SW1FT1E
Funny Rejects
Who wants to bet DMV workers had a good chuckle or eye roll when giving these a hard pass.
- ITCHOFF
- IMTRASH
- L3T3R1P
- F4RTBOX
- DAWGON1T
- WIDEMOFO
- FSCHOOL
- FGOLF
- ONLYGAPS
- SMDH
- NOFNWAY
- JANKYAF
- DRUNKAF
- HONKYAF
- BUMPYAF
- SYDECHIK
- SIDECHIX
- 5IDECHIC
- SIDPCE
- S1DEPECE
- DATBISH
- BOOOOGER
- BOOGR
- URVOM1T
- FNCOLD
- URAINUS
- APESCHIT
- THEBGD
- BUCKYEA
- DIDM1WAY
- WYDBBY
- BBYWYD
- ENDME
- R1KERS
- EWPEOP1E
Naughty Rejects
These license plates obviously contain crude language or convey a message not fit for kids. Still funny, though!
- SHEEEEET
- BULL5H1T
- N05H1T
- O5H1T
- OHSHART
- UPURS
- UPURUS
- FAKKUYU
- FAAAAAAQU
- PHAHKIT
- WADAFAQ
- MIGHTDIE
- POTTYGUY
- BYEBEECH
- MUVBETCH
- WATDAFAQ
- OUTTAFX
- IRAMDHER
- CALLGIRL
- GETNAILD
- KIZMYA55
- OHSH3T
- FDAT
- EFYOU
- EFYOU2
- IDG4F
- FQBIDEN
- SMDBIDEN
- FXKB1DEN
- BOOTTY
- WHINEA55
- SL3EZY
- POOPS1
- POOPS2
- POOPY
- POOPMONY
- DOODIE
- FLATL1FE
Rated R Rejects
There were several entries on the list that had us laughing until our sides hurt, but if we put them here, we'd probably get in trouble. These were the best we could do without causing our higher ups to bring the hammer down on us.
- NICEBUNZ
- HRNY4U
- INUT4U
- MILFIN
- SLO5HOE
- GTFOHHOE
- A55HOE
- A55H4T
- BREADHOE
- LAZYHOE
- HMUHOE
- SMLWANKR
- PEKER
- ORG8ZM
- TREESOM3
- SEM3N
- BOOSTHOE
- MYKEHUNT
- JUSDT1P
- GTOFFMDK
- GTOFFMYD
- DEEZ2NUTS
- DZZNUT5
- DEZNUUTZ
- VEESNUTZ
- RIGHTNUT
- DUCKME
- DUCKME2
- DUCKMEE
- DUCKTHIS
- DUCKEM
- QTIDDIES
- BIGBOOB
- BOOBIEEE
- BOOOOBIE
- BOOOOOBS
Which one was your favorite? Or, more importantly, how does it make you feel to know there's people in New York who wanted to have these forbidden signs on their cars?
The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
New York's New License Plates
Gallery Credit: New York State DMV
Banned New York License Plates
Gallery Credit: Karolyi