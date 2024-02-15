The Most Hilarious License Plates Banned by New York’s DMV

New York's Department of Motor Vehicles rejected over 3,000 personal license plate requests last year. You won't believe what some people tried to get away with!

SIDECHIX? BABYARM? UPURS?

New Yorkers continued showing off their creativity when it came to personalized license plates. Unfortunately, not all of them managed to get onto the roads.

The NY DMV is out with its annual list of all the rejected vanity plates and some of them are downright hilarious. The DMV has good reason to pass over some applicants.

Proposed plates can be deemed offensive or derogatory while others mimic what could be seen as an official plate or special registration class. There are also more mundane reasons why a plate wasn't up to snuff, such as having too many numbers and not enough letters, or using numbers to form a word.

Below are just some of the thousands of rejects that us here at Townsquare Media found totally hilarious or creative. Please note some of these plates are NSFW.

Weird Rejects

These submission seem innocent enough, but the DMV still gave them a hard no. Can you guess why these were tossed into the reject pile?

TOTODILE

PICACHU

PIKACHU

HOOPA

FOREEEEE

BABYARM

SPAM

ZELLE

VISA

APPLEPAY

VENMO

ICESPICE

FENTY

DIOR

VANSPORT

EXCEL

NFL

UBERXL

NALOXONE

GAPSRUS

DODGE

MYSPACE

OAKLEY

NOVATEK

NASCAR

EPCOT

OLDBAY

HDMI

NVIDIA

NOFXDAD

BLINK182

WOOK1EE

SELLROCK

SPOOKS

SW1FT1E

Funny Rejects

Who wants to bet DMV workers had a good chuckle or eye roll when giving these a hard pass.

ITCHOFF

IMTRASH

L3T3R1P

F4RTBOX

DAWGON1T

WIDEMOFO

FSCHOOL

FGOLF

ONLYGAPS

SMDH

NOFNWAY

JANKYAF

DRUNKAF

HONKYAF

BUMPYAF

SYDECHIK

SIDECHIX

5IDECHIC

SIDPCE

S1DEPECE

DATBISH

BOOOOGER

BOOGR

URVOM1T

FNCOLD

URAINUS

APESCHIT

THEBGD

BUCKYEA

DIDM1WAY

WYDBBY

BBYWYD

ENDME

R1KERS

EWPEOP1E

Naughty Rejects

These license plates obviously contain crude language or convey a message not fit for kids. Still funny, though!

SHEEEEET

BULL5H1T

N05H1T

O5H1T

OHSHART

UPURS

UPURUS

FAKKUYU

FAAAAAAQU

PHAHKIT

WADAFAQ

MIGHTDIE

POTTYGUY

BYEBEECH

MUVBETCH

WATDAFAQ

OUTTAFX

IRAMDHER

CALLGIRL

GETNAILD

KIZMYA55

OHSH3T

FDAT

EFYOU

EFYOU2

IDG4F

FQBIDEN

SMDBIDEN

FXKB1DEN

BOOTTY

WHINEA55

SL3EZY

POOPS1

POOPS2

POOPY

POOPMONY

DOODIE

FLATL1FE

Rated R Rejects

There were several entries on the list that had us laughing until our sides hurt, but if we put them here, we'd probably get in trouble. These were the best we could do without causing our higher ups to bring the hammer down on us.

NICEBUNZ

HRNY4U

INUT4U

MILFIN

SLO5HOE

GTFOHHOE

A55HOE

A55H4T

BREADHOE

LAZYHOE

HMUHOE

SMLWANKR

PEKER

ORG8ZM

TREESOM3

SEM3N

BOOSTHOE

MYKEHUNT

JUSDT1P

GTOFFMDK

GTOFFMYD

DEEZ2NUTS

DZZNUT5

DEZNUUTZ

VEESNUTZ

RIGHTNUT

DUCKME

DUCKME2

DUCKMEE

DUCKTHIS

DUCKEM

QTIDDIES

BIGBOOB

BOOBIEEE

BOOOOBIE

BOOOOOBS

Which one was your favorite? Or, more importantly, how does it make you feel to know there's people in New York who wanted to have these forbidden signs on their cars?

