The Most Hilarious License Plates Banned by New York&#8217;s DMV

The Most Hilarious License Plates Banned by New York’s DMV

Pedram Ghaderi on Unsplash / InkMyPlate on Amazon / Canva

New York's Department of Motor Vehicles rejected over 3,000 personal license plate requests last year. You won't believe what some people tried to get away with!

SIDECHIX? BABYARM? UPURS?

NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, chat9780
loading...

New Yorkers continued showing off their creativity when it came to personalized license plates. Unfortunately, not all of them managed to get onto the roads.

The NY DMV is out with its annual list of all the rejected vanity plates and some of them are downright hilarious. The DMV has good reason to pass over some applicants.

Proposed plates can be deemed offensive or derogatory while others mimic what could be seen as an official plate or special registration class. There are also more mundane reasons why a plate wasn't up to snuff, such as having too many numbers and not enough letters, or using numbers to form a word.

Below are just some of the thousands of rejects that us here at Townsquare Media found totally hilarious or creative. Please note some of these plates are NSFW.

Weird Rejects

Canva
loading...

These submission seem innocent enough, but the DMV still gave them a hard no. Can you guess why these were tossed into the reject pile?

  • TOTODILE
  • PICACHU
  • PIKACHU
  • HOOPA
  • FOREEEEE
  • BABYARM
  • SPAM
  • ZELLE
  • VISA
  • APPLEPAY
  • VENMO
  • ICESPICE
  • FENTY
  • DIOR
  • VANSPORT
  • EXCEL
  • NFL
  • UBERXL
  • NALOXONE
  • GAPSRUS
  • DODGE
  • MYSPACE
  • OAKLEY
  • NOVATEK
  • NASCAR
  • EPCOT
  • OLDBAY
  • HDMI
  • NVIDIA
  • NOFXDAD
  • BLINK182
  • WOOK1EE
  • SELLROCK
  • SPOOKS
  • SW1FT1E

Funny Rejects

Canva
loading...

Who wants to bet DMV workers had a good chuckle or eye roll when giving these a hard pass.

  • ITCHOFF
  • IMTRASH
  • L3T3R1P
  • F4RTBOX
  • DAWGON1T
  • WIDEMOFO
  • FSCHOOL
  • FGOLF
  • ONLYGAPS
  • SMDH
  • NOFNWAY
  • JANKYAF
  • DRUNKAF
  • HONKYAF
  • BUMPYAF
  • SYDECHIK
  • SIDECHIX
  • 5IDECHIC
  • SIDPCE
  • S1DEPECE
  • DATBISH
  • BOOOOGER
  • BOOGR
  • URVOM1T
  • FNCOLD
  • URAINUS
  • APESCHIT
  • THEBGD
  • BUCKYEA
  • DIDM1WAY
  • WYDBBY
  • BBYWYD
  • ENDME
  • R1KERS
  • EWPEOP1E

Naughty Rejects

dmv.ny.gov
loading...

These license plates obviously contain crude language or convey a message not fit for kids. Still funny, though!

  • SHEEEEET
  • BULL5H1T
  • N05H1T
  • O5H1T
  • OHSHART
  • UPURS
  • UPURUS
  • FAKKUYU
  • FAAAAAAQU
  • PHAHKIT
  • WADAFAQ
  • MIGHTDIE
  • POTTYGUY
  • BYEBEECH
  • MUVBETCH
  • WATDAFAQ
  • OUTTAFX
  • IRAMDHER
  • CALLGIRL
  • GETNAILD
  • KIZMYA55
  • OHSH3T
  • FDAT
  • EFYOU
  • EFYOU2
  • IDG4F
  • FQBIDEN
  • SMDBIDEN
  • FXKB1DEN
  • BOOTTY
  • WHINEA55
  • SL3EZY
  • POOPS1
  • POOPS2
  • POOPY
  • POOPMONY
  • DOODIE
  • FLATL1FE

Rated R Rejects

Canva
loading...

There were several entries on the list that had us laughing until our sides hurt, but if we put them here, we'd probably get in trouble. These were the best we could do without causing our higher ups to bring the hammer down on us.

  • NICEBUNZ
  • HRNY4U
  • INUT4U
  • MILFIN
  • SLO5HOE
  • GTFOHHOE
  • A55HOE
  • A55H4T
  • BREADHOE
  • LAZYHOE
  • HMUHOE
  • SMLWANKR
  • PEKER
  • ORG8ZM
  • TREESOM3
  • SEM3N
  • BOOSTHOE
  • MYKEHUNT
  • JUSDT1P
  • GTOFFMDK
  • GTOFFMYD
  • DEEZ2NUTS
  • DZZNUT5
  • DEZNUUTZ
  • VEESNUTZ
  • RIGHTNUT
  • DUCKME
  • DUCKME2
  • DUCKMEE
  • DUCKTHIS
  • DUCKEM
  • QTIDDIES
  • BIGBOOB
  • BOOBIEEE
  • BOOOOBIE
  • BOOOOOBS

Which one was your favorite? Or, more importantly, how does it make you feel to know there's people in New York who wanted to have these forbidden signs on their cars?

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024

The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most.

Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's New License Plates

New York's newest custom license plates celebrate various regions of New York.

Gallery Credit: New York State DMV

Banned New York License Plates

These personalized plates were rejected by New York State in 2022. Some of these plates are NSFW.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: weird news, nys dmv, New York Department of Motor Vehicles, vanity plates
Categories: TSM, Utica-Rome News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR