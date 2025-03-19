A new list of the best places to retire in the country is out and one Central New York city made the cut.

Travel + Leisure is out with its annual list of the top 10 places for people to enjoy their golden years. This year, two Upstate New York locations made the cut.

With the youngest of the baby boomers entering retirement age, they will soon have to choose if they want to stay put or chase a brighter horizon elsewhere. Those tempted to move may seek a lower cost of living, better weather. and better entertainment or recreation options.

According to the outlet, retirees prioritize housing, transportation, health are, taxes, and community.

Hermitage, PA, was selected to be this year's #1 retirement spot while Johnstown, PA, claimed a second place finish. Third place went to Altoona, PA, while New York finally bowed in fourth in fifth place.

Utica ranks the 4th best city to retire, with the outlet saying its median home values are more affordable than the rest of the state and average for about $171,100.

The outlet also said the city is close to 14 hospitals and 379 health care establishments, making it one of the best places for those prioritizing health care.

Travel + Leisure also ranked Utica highly for its scenery and recreation opportunities, from the scenic Empire State Trail to activities at the Adirondack Bank Center, which they say was the inspiration behind NYC's Madison Square Garden.

In fifth place was Union, New York. The city earned accolades for being close to athletic and cultural events, like those offered at Binghamton University. Union also earned a nod for the Ross Park Zoo, Cider Mill Stage, and the Bundy Museum of History & Art.

The median home value in Union is $145,100, according to the outlet.

Here's the entire top 10:

Hermitage, PA Johnston, PA Altoona, PA Utica, NY Union, NY Springfield, MA Conway, NH Vineland, NJ Concord, NH Pittsfield, MA

While this list consists of Northeast cities and towns, the outlet has included every one into its top 50 in the United States. It has regionalized top 10 lists also for the Southeast, West, Southwest, and Midwest portions of the country.

Do you agree these cities should be called the best places to retire in the Northeast, let alone America?

