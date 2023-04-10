Suspect Sought in Easter Sunday Drive By Shooting in Utica

Utica Police are seeking information in a drive by shooting that left one man with several gunshot wounds to his legs and hands.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Lenox Ave at around 4:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning were the found the unidentified victim. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Police say the man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The case has been assigned to the UPD's Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (315) 223-3556, or you can submit a tip anonymously online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

