Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing Incident at Utica Rescue Mission

A Utica man has been arrested following a stabbing incident at a local emergency shelter in the city.

Utica Police have revealed that a man has been arrested following an altercation at the Utica Rescue Mission. Police officials say just before midnight on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rutger Street, along with Utica Fire Units.

The victim told responding officers that he and a man he was familiar with got into an argument and during the course of that dispute the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim. Police say the stab wound entered the victim's wrist and went through to the other side.

Immediately following the stabbing other individuals who were close by intervened and got the knife away from the suspect, according to police. They were then able to keep the suspect close by while authorities were called.

When Utica Fire Units arrived on scene they sprung into action and transported the victim to Wynn Hospital. Police say the suspect, 56-year-old Joseph Fields of Utica, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Utica Police Department. He was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The Resuce MIssion of Utica is an incredible organization that is dedicated to helping those in dire need. According to their website,

Founded in 1890, the Rescue Mission is a faith-based, nonprofit, multiple-service, charitable organization serving Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the ministry 'endeavors to assess and meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of all people coming for assistance.' The Rescue Mission serves individuals overcoming homelessness, abuse, addictions, and disabilities. Our programs provide safe lodging, food, clothing, case management, counseling, advocacy, education, referrals, spiritual and other supportive services.

The Utica Police will provide more details if they become necessary.

