Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing Incident at Utica Rescue Mission

Suspect Arrested Following Stabbing Incident at Utica Rescue Mission

ThinkStock via Canva/Utica Police via Facebook

A Utica man has been arrested following a stabbing incident at a local emergency shelter in the city.

Utica Police have revealed that a man has been arrested following an altercation at the Utica Rescue Mission. Police officials say just before midnight on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Rutger Street, along with Utica Fire Units.

The victim told responding officers that he and a man he was familiar with got into an argument and during the course of that dispute the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim. Police say the stab wound entered the victim's wrist and went through to the other side.

Immediately following the stabbing other individuals who were close by intervened and got the knife away from the suspect, according to police. They were then able to keep the suspect close by while authorities were called.

When Utica Fire Units arrived on scene they sprung into action and transported the victim to Wynn Hospital. Police say the suspect, 56-year-old Joseph Fields of Utica, was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Utica Police Department. He was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The Resuce MIssion of Utica is an incredible organization that is dedicated to helping those in dire need. According to their website,

Founded in 1890, the Rescue Mission is a faith-based, nonprofit, multiple-service, charitable organization serving Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the ministry 'endeavors to assess and meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of all people coming for assistance.' The Rescue Mission serves individuals overcoming homelessness, abuse, addictions, and disabilities. Our programs provide safe lodging, food, clothing, case management, counseling, advocacy, education, referrals, spiritual and other supportive services.

The Utica Police will provide more details if they become necessary.

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes

If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state.

Gallery Credit: Megan

Renter Leaves Behind Disgusting Mess

You won't believe the mess one renter left behind inside a Central New York apartment.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Utica, Utica Police, assault, stabbing, criminal possession of a weapon, utica rescue mission
Categories: TSM, Utica-Rome News, WIBX News