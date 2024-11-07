SUNY Poly Paying Moms to Participate in Child Development Study

Are you a mom who wants to make some extra money really quick? SUNY Poly is offering the opportunity for just a little bit of your time.

Colleges and Universities have been conducting studies for years and one local university is going to be paying right-handed mothers for their participation in a Child Development Study. The SUNY Polytechnic Institute Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences is looking for right-handed moms with children from 12 to 18 months old.

The study welcomes these moms into their Psychology lab to have their baby be introduced to a heap of toys to play with and enjoy. Moms are also invited to their EEG lab to see a set of pictures including those of your child, followed by in an interview. The pay for this study is $100 per family and requires two sessions.

Each of the visits will last approximately 90 to 120 minutes. Organizers of this study say participation is voluntarily & visits can be scheduled at a time that works best for families, including evenings and weekends if needed. The specific details are sparse at this time, but more information will be provided once participants inquire and sign-up. If you are interested in this important study you are encouraged to reach out to the research team at behrenk@sunypoly.edu.

It's important for the public to participate in studies and events like this because these institutions are working hard to make advances in various fields. Psychology can be a complex subject but we are always learning and always growing.

