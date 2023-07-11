Subway is giving away free subs today: Here’s how to get yours

Something new is coming to Subway and, to celebrate, they're rolling out a deal you don't want to miss.

The sandwich-maker announced a major change to its menu -- they are switching to fresh-cut deli meat.

Because Subway wants its customers to taste the difference, the company announced it will be giving away a million free 6-inch subs on July 11.

How to get your sub

If you don't want to miss out on sinking your teeth into a free lunch, there's a few things you need to keep in mind first.

The promotion runs today between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time.

To ensure the East Coast doesn't get a jump on the event, Subway is limiting sales to the first 50 people that walk into each store. The promo lays out there's only one sub per person, and they have to physically order it at the store.

Before you make the drive to your local Subway, you might want to give them a call to check if they're still participating.

Additionally, the promotion only extends to its new Deli Heroes sandwich line, which is being billed as "a collection of the ultimate deli subs."

About the new line of subs

The Deli Heroes line consists of four new subs:

Titan Turkey : Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

: Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread. Grand Slam Ham : Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

: Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread. Garlic Roast Beef : Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

: Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread. The Beast: Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Hungry Subway fans should know the turkey and ham offerings contain 33 percent more meat than their normal counterparts, while The Beast offers a whopping half-pound of meat.

What this promo celebrates

Subway is giving away a million free 6-inch subs because their stores are now offering sliced deli meat instead of the pre-sliced stuff.

Why the switch?

Trevor Haynes, Subway's North American President, explains this change is part of the chain's ongoing efforts to improve the experience of its clients. The initiative to meet their clientele's evolving expectations began in 2021.

“Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales,” said Haynes.

He says adding freshly sliced meats to the menu "gives our guests a better sandwich" and raises "the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh."

That said, set your alarm and grab yourself a free sub today! To find the chain closest to you, click HERE to review its New York locations.

