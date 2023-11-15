Special Book to Help Raise Repair Funds for Historic Central New York Church

A church that was built in the 1700s is in need for a new roof. Here's how you can help with one small purchase.

Get our free mobile app

Supporting Stone Presbyterian Church in Clinton

The historic church's history dates back to 1787, which means repairs can be very costly. At the moment, parishioners are trying to raise money to replace the roof and one local historian is lending her expertise for the good cause.

Marjorie "Midge" Bakos has extensively chronicled the stone church's history in her weekly newsletter columns. Those columns have since been turned into a fascinating book called "A View from the Steeple" and proceeds will help fund the roof replacement.

Courtesy Mary Ann Stievfater/Stone Presbyterian Church Courtesy Mary Ann Stievfater/Stone Presbyterian Church loading...

The Clinton-native, who is descended from one of the earliest settlers, has preserved the town's history through her various writings and has regularly shined a spotlight on other historic institutions like Hamilton College and the Village of Clinton.

A View From The Steeple

In a press release, Bakos' book was described as a love letter to Clinton's tremendous history.

The book captures and brings life to the people, decisions and events that made the village of Clinton, Hamilton College and Stone Church what we see today, and makes obvious that all three are now immutable landmarks to this part of the Mohawk Valley.

The book is also described as "marvelously readable" and explores the founding and growth of the town.

Hamilton College Hamilton College loading...

You can also purchase copies on Amazon, but they will be sold at a higher price, which is $24.95.

Which Dog Represents Your Central NY Hometown? Every city and town in Central New York has a dog breed that perfectly matches its personality. What is your hometown's true dog identity? Central NY is unique -- in that every city seemingly has its own unique personality and vibe. I recently moved to the area from Connecticut and have made a point to visit as many places as possible. What strikes me most is that every city and town feels very different from one another. They're not defined by their local attractions, but their overall character. And that got me thinking: Could I find a dog breed that could perfectly represent each and every city? The answer is an obvious yes. So buckle up and stretch out your scrolling finger to enjoy the dog slideshow. Gallery Credit: Megan