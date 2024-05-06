This week is a very special week to celebrate a group of professionals that catch nothing but hell when they get to work every day. That is the Corrections Officer. It is National Corrections Officer week and we can't thank them enough.

Whether an officer is tasked with guarding inmates in county jails or state prisons, there is never enough that can be done to thank them for this difficult profession. It takes a very specific type of person to literally get locked up with some of the worst criminals day after day, but they do it and don't complain about it.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is honoring and celebrating Corrections Officers this week and you should to. There are some jobs that seem obvious, but there is a lot COs do that you may not know about. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office there is so much more to guarding inmates than just watching and they go through extensive training. Below is a list of just some of the topics covered during a CO's training.

Penal Law, Criminal Procedure Law, and Corrections Law.

Defensive Tactics

Firearms, Impact Devices, Electronic Control Devices, and Chemical Agents

Physical Training

Report Writing

Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Communication Skills

Critical Incident Management

Emotionally Disturbed Persons

Reality Based Training

De-escalation

Photo Courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Photo Courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

It's also true that part of the training is getting pepper sprayed as you can see in the photo above.

Not only is there a lot a Corrections Office needs to know, but there is a lot of risk in the job. Not only is it a dangerous job, but from what several State Corrections Officers say, there is a ton of liability as well. It has been implied that the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) cares more about the inmate than the employee of the prison.

Overall, this is a very dangerous job and in some cases a thankless one. So, we are taking the time this week to say THANK YOU SO MUCH. Keep fighting the good fight and stay safe.

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers A massive blue wave hit Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to show support for our law enforcement officers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 5/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler