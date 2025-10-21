Oneida County Sheriff’s Execute Search Warrant, Several Animals Seized
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reported a police presence on Alvord Rd. in Marcy on Tuesday, after Deputies and the Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant tab a property there.
According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, "members of the Sheriffs Office Road Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit are currently executing a Search Warrant which was granted by a Judge from Oneida County Court in conjunction with the Oneida County District Attorneys Office. Maciol said Several animals have been seized from the property with the assistance from the Susquehanna SPCA.
"At this time the Investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed," said Maciol.
More details maybe released at a later time. At this time there is no threat to the public, according to Maciol.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
