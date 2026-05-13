Watch Sgt. Christen Mills Perform National Anthem at SOTC Address

Friday's State of the County Address by Oneida County Executive Tony Picente prompted several conversations about major projects underway that will continue to push the region forward. One of the unexpected takeaways was the audience's response to the singer who performed The Star Spangled Banner, Technical Sgt. Christen "Chrissy" Mills.

It took only a short Google search to realize that Sgt. Mills has become one of those Airmen who represents the military in a way that goes beyond the uniform.

Serving with the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, Mills has traveled around the world on behalf of the United States military, taking part in outreach missions, international events and student engagement programs. Along the way, she has also earned attention for another talent, her singing voice.

One of the biggest moments came at Yankee Stadium, where Mills performed the National Anthem before a New York Yankees game in front of nearly 46,000 fans. It was the kind of stage most singers only dream about. For Mills, it became another opportunity to represent both the Air Force and the country.

But music is only part of her story.

Military records and public Air National Guard reports show Mills has served as an ambassador during international military events, including the African Aerospace and Defense Expo in South Africa. During that trip, she spent time speaking with students and visitors while helping represent the New York National Guard at one of the continent’s largest aerospace gatherings.

That role matters. Events like those are designed to strengthen relationships between countries while giving young people a firsthand look at military careers, aviation and leadership opportunities.

Watch and Listen to Sgt. Christen Mills Sing National Anthem



Back home, Mills has become well known at military ceremonies and public events for singing the National Anthem and other patriotic performances. Photos and military coverage show her performing during official ceremonies for the 105th Airlift Wing and other Air Force events.

She has also taken on leadership responsibilities during training assignments. While attending training operations at Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mills served in a student leadership role helping younger Airmen navigate the pressure and challenges of military training during an uncertain time.

People who know her describe someone comfortable in almost any environment, whether she’s speaking with students overseas, mentoring younger service members or stepping in front of thousands of baseball fans with a microphone in hand.

That combination of military professionalism and public presence has helped make Mills a standout representative for the Air Force and the New York Air National Guard.

And while much of military life happens quietly behind the scenes, Staff Sergeant Mills has managed to bring a very human side to the job, connecting with people through service, leadership and music.

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