Sen. Griffo Completes Ride-Alongs With Public Safety Agencies

State Senator Joe Griffo had a busy night with the Utica Police Department last week as part of a ride-along with law enforcement. Griffo recently completed ride-alongs with the New York State Police in Herkimer County, the state police Community Stabilization Unit in Oneida County, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department. Griffo says, he'll "use what he experienced to continue his strong advocacy for policies and legislation that will help law enforcement and enhance public safety in New York." Utica Mayoral candidate and County cil President Mike Galime was also a part of the ride-along.

“It was a privilege to ride along with members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Police Department and the New York State Police,” Sen. Griffo said. “These ride-alongs were an important opportunity for me to see and experience first-hand what law enforcement personnel and first responders encounter and deal with on a daily basis. I was impressed by the professionalism, sensitivity and commitment that each officer and trooper displayed, was proud to have the opportunity to ride along with them and appreciate their service,” said Griffo.

State Senator Joe Griffo is present for a fire in Utica as part of his ride-along Ride along with UFD fire Champlain Mark Schilling Fire on Miller street. (Photo provided by Senator Joe Griffo) State Senator Joe Griffo is present for a fire in Utica as part of his ride-along Ride along with UFD fire Champlain Mark Schilling

Fire on Miller street. (Photo provided by Senator Joe Griffo) loading...

The ride-alongs come after Sen. Griffo convened a meeting of state and local law enforcement representatives and area elected officials to discuss methods and techniques to address recruitment and/or retention and resource challenges affecting police departments, as well as crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state.

Recommendations included:

•Reviewing and revising state policies, including problematic and flawed changes to the state’s bail law and Raise the Age that, in some method or manner, have contributed to issues for law enforcement and public safety. Sen. Griffo has introduced legislation (S1830/A2193) that would completely repeal the flawed changes made to the state’s bail law that were included in the 2019 State Budget and ended cash bail for several crimes.

•Implementing additional strategies to strengthen retention efforts and help law enforcement agencies recruit officers, including modifying the state’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam to get more police on the street. Sen. Griffo has introduced legislation (S1831) that would allow for an expanded pool of eligible individuals for law enforcement agencies to draw from by increasing the maximum allowable age for consideration from 35 to 40.

•Continuing to work collaboratively with partners at all levels of government to coordinate the address crime concerns and issues related to guns, as well as ensuring that communities have access to any additional resources that may be available. Sen. Griffo has proposed a $100 million ($80 million for additional police officers and $20 million for equipment) allocation to law enforcement agencies each year for the next three years.

Senator Joe Griffo ride along with Utica Police Sgt. Eric Scorzafava. (Photo courtesy of Senator Griffo) Senator Joe Griffo ride along with Utica Police Sgt. Eric Scorzafava. (Photo courtesy of Senator Griffo) loading...

Senator Griffo credited New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli, state police Capt. Jason Place, state police Lt. Joshua Stanton and Trooper Jared Platt, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Deputy Drew Mallinder, and Utica Police Chief Mark Williams and Sgt. Eric Scorzafava for making the ride-along possible.

