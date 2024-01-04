Sauquoit Elite Soccer Star Invited to NWSL Combine in Florida

Sauquoit Valley and LeMoyne soccer standout Allison Moreau is in Florida right now, showing off what she has to a handful of professional soccer teams.

Moreau, who finished her career in Syracuse ranked 7th among Le Moyne goalkeepers in saves, recently declared for the 2024 NWSL draft and was invited to two different goalkeeper combines. The local footballer is in Orlando on Thursday with the Orlando Pride, and will spend two days in Tampa at the Tampa goalkeepers combine Friday and Saturday.

"So far, it's been great with the Orlando Pride," said Moreau. "It's been pretty cool to be her with some of the top athletes in the sport." Moreau said the experience has been great, and one of her highlights was meeting some of the elite players. "I was able to meet the FSU (Florida State University) goalkeepers who won the National Championship last month."

FSU goalkeeper Christina Roque is the standout goalkeeper who helped lead the Seminoles to their fourth national title in December, defeating Stanford 5-1. Roque is also the goalkeeper for the Puerto Rican National team.

"It's been amazing," said Moreau. "I never thought I'd get an invite from a NWSL team."

Representatives from the North Carolina Courage, Racing Louisville FC, and Orlando Pride will attend the GK combine at the Orlando Pride Training Facility on Thursday. The NWSL is a professional women's soccer league at the top of the United States league system.

According to Le Moyne Athletics, during the event, Moreau will participate in two training sessions alongside other college goalkeepers from such schools as Texas A&M, Arizona, Penn State, Harvard, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, South Carolina, Central Florida, LSU, TCU, and Florida State, among others.

The 2024 NWSL Draft will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California next Friday, January 12th.

Live coverage of the draft will be televised on ION from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. All Rounds of the draft will be streamed on ION Plus, according to Le Moyne.

