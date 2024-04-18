If you recently bought spices and herbs at the grocery store, listen up.

A massive recall is underway after safety investigators discovered the cause of a major salmonella outbreak.

While not everyone drives a Ford, this latest alert applies to a lot more people as it has to do with an herb that is a popular seasoning. This herb has been sold in New York, so the state is among the roughly two dozen states that are on alert.

According to Food Safety News, Trader Joe's is recalling its organic basil after it was traced to the numerous Salmonella Typhimurium infections that broke out across the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a dozen people across 7 states have fallen ill to this particular strain of Salmonella.

Those who recently purchased fresh, organic basil from the Trader Joe's brand Infinite Herbs, should throw it away or return it to your point of purchase. This recall impacts organic basil sold in the 2.5-ounce clamshell packaging.

The chain has since removed all of the affected basil from its shelves.

In addition to New York, other affected states include; Alabama, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Anyone from these states who became sick after consuming this basil should seek medical attention.

What Is Salmonella?

Salmonella poisoning happens when someone ingests food contaminated with the Salmonella bacteria. Anyone can become sick from it, no matter their age or immunity response.

However, those who tend to become the most sick are those with suppressed immune systems, as well as the elderly and very young children.

Symptoms include diarrhea, cramps in the abdomen, and fever lasting up to 72 hours. Healthier individuals are sick up to 7 days. Those with weaker immune systems can develop life-threatening health conditions that require hospitalization.

It is possible those infected with the bacteria might not even display any symptoms, and therefore can spread it without knowing. The bacteria is most commonly found in raw or undercooked meats, milk, cheese products, produce, and eggs.

To avoid poisoning, the CDC advises you cook meat, like chicken, to the proper internal temperature, avoid unpasteurized foods, wash your hands after handling animals or raw food.

