Rome Man Released From Jail, Arrested Again Days Later

A Rome man was arrested just days after being released from the Oneida County Jail on charges of what he allegedly did while he was still incarcerated, police say.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Phelps was arrested following a contraband complaint at the Oneida County Correctional Facility.

Maciol says, on October 5, 2025, Corrections Officers conducted a cell search of an inmate who was incarcerated at the Oneida County Correctional Facility. The cell at the time was assigned and belonged to Frank J. Phelps. Through the course of the cell search a pointed triangular shaped piece of metal was located above a fire suppression system sprinkler head within the cell. Due to the item being considered dangerous contraband a Road Patrol Deputy responded to the Correctional Facility to begin the investigation. While the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit continued the investigation Phelps was released from the Oneida County Correctional Facility on the charges for which he was being held, and he was transferred to supervision through the Oneida County Probation Department.

On October 20, 2025, Phelps was taken back into custody by a road patrol Deputy at the Oneida County Probation Department in Rome. Phelps was then transported to the Law Enforcement building where he was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Unit and booked on the charge of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D Felony. Phelps was then turned over to staff at the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await proceedings in CAP Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

