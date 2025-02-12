Rome Man Facing Rape Charges Following Incident at House of the Good Shepherd

New Hartford Police have released results of an investigation into an alleged child welfare endangerment case at The House of The Good Shepherd. That investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Rome man on multiple charges, including rape.

Officials say on February 3rd, 2025, New Hartford Police received a report of a possible incident involving a child at The House of The Good Shepherd, located on Champlain Avenue. Authorities launched an investigation in coordination with the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs, which has jurisdiction over such facilities, as well as clinical staff from The House of The Good Shepherd.

As a result of the investigation, police say they arrested 21-year-old Jaden I. Chamberlain of Rome, New York. Chamberlain has been charged with two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, a Class E felony under New York State Penal Law. This statute applies to individuals 21-years-old or older who engage in sexual activity with someone under the age of 17. Additionally, officials say he faces one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Authorities allege the charges stem from unlawful conduct between Chamberlain and a 15-year-old juvenile resident. The victim has been provided counseling, and an order of protection has been issued on their behalf. Due to the victim’s age, no further details will be released.

Chamberlain was arraigned in the Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was ordered held on bail. The investigation remains ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

