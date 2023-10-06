Riggie Run, Walk and Riggiefest This Sunday
A unique fundraiser featuring good food and run/walk is happening this Sunday.
The first-ever Riggie Run, Walk and Riggiefest is happening on the SUNY Poly campus in Marcy. It replaces a the Sitrin Stars Run/Walk with the addition of a Riggie Challenge and sampling of chicken riggies from several restaurants.
While the event has added a new twist, all proceeds will still benefit Sitrin's Military Program, providing comprehensive care to post 9/11 veterans and service members who deal with post-traumatic stress, depression, amputations and other combat related injuries.
There is a 5K run, a 5K wheelchair race, a 2-mile walk and a kids run.
Participants can opt to take the 'Riggie Challenge', which will require them to consumer a bowl of chicken riggies at the halfway point.
Following the run, a sampling there will be sampling of chicken riggies from the following restaurants: Teddy's, Trackside, Pizzeria Italia, Rintrona's Bistro, 69 Steakhouse, Tony's Pizza of Washington Mills, It's a Utica Thing, The Hub, and Sodexo and Wildcat Hospitality.
The cost to participate in the run-walk is $30 and includes entry into the Riggiefest that follows. The admission fee for those who are only coming to enjoy the chicken riggie samples is $5.
Registration for the run/walk events is 8:30 a.m., with the first event beginning at 9:30 a.m.. The Riggiefest that follows is slated to run from 11:00 to 12:30.
For more information on the event or to signup in advance, visit this link through runsignup.com.
