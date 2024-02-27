The Law Enforcement community and the entire Mohawk Valley still remember the tragic events of February 27th, 2006 when New Hartford Police Officer Joseph Corr was tragically shot and killed in the Line of Duty.

Honoring Joseph Corr

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

It's hard to believe that today marks the 18th anniversary of the day that brought the Central New York region to its knees, in prayer and in devastation.

Patrolman Joseph Corr of the New Hartford Police and other officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at Lennon's W.B. Wilcox on Commercial Drive on the night of February 27th.

Upon arrival, the suspects were escaping and officers, including Corr, pursued those suspects.

Robbery Goes Wrong

Eventually, the suspects crashed the getaway vehicle near the Byrne Dairy on Route 5, three miles from the jewelry store.

A foot pursuit took place and that is when the unthinkable happened. Three officers chased one of the suspects who was apprehended.

Corr chased another suspect into the woods behind the gas station and during that pursuit the suspect opened fire, struck and killed Officer Joseph Corr.

That suspect then stole a vehicle and fled the area.

Killer is Killed by Law Enforcement

That killer's name was Walter Richardson Jr. who was later found at a residence in Chester City, Pennsylvania. Richardson Jr. was located by U.S. Marshals, Pennsylvania State Police and local city and county police departments.

Those agencies surrounded the home where Richardson Jr. was barricaded and then Richardson Jr. opened fire on them. He was then shot and killed by a U.S. Deputy Marshal. A Deputy Marshal was also injured in the exchange as well.

While the triggerman was shot and killed, three other associates of Richardson Jr. were later found guilty in Federal court.

In November of 2010, nearly five years after Corr's murder, a jury found Marion Pegese, Robert Ward and Toussaint Davis guilty on Conspiracy, Robbery and Murder. All three individuals were sentenced to life in prison for their heinous crime.

Remembering Joe Through His Foundation

Photo Courtesy of New Hartford Police via Facebook

Today, Joe's memory lives on through the Officer Joseph D. Corr Foundation. They are dedicated to Raising funds to memorialize those Police, Firefighters and EMS that have made the ultimate sacrifice in the CNY area being defined as Oneida, Madison, Herkimer and Lewis Counties.

They Support scholarships in the Law Enforcement Field (Currently funding three). They also fund and support Police, Fire and EMS survivors and their immediate families with other immediate needs.

They hold several events throughout the year including the ever popular golf tournament. You can donate in remembrance of Joe by visiting their website https://joecorr.org/Donate.

Remember to take the time to think of and say a prayer today for Joe, his family, friends and law enforcement across the region.

