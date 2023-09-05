A New York City man fled into the woods after stabbing a woman several times on a charter bus from the Big Apple to Binghamton, according to New York State Police officials.

Troopers were called to the location of a Trailways Transportation Bus at around 8:15 p.m. on September 1 on State Highway 17 in the town of Deposit in Delaware County. The suspect, 32-year-old Dominique Holloman, fled the bus after the incident and ran into the woods nearby with a female traveling companion of the victim, police said.

Holloman was located and arrested for Assault in the second-degree, a class D felony, police said.

Trooper have not said what, if any, relationship Holloman had to the victim, or what might have initiated the incident.

The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds at UHS Wilson Hospital in Johnson City. Trooper said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Holloman was arraigned on the charges and is due to appear back in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Discover Elmira's Gem - Eldridge Park Discover the charm of Eldridge Park - a picturesque destination nestled in the heart of Elmira. Enjoy a day filled with adventure as you splash on paddle boats, get soaked at the splash pad, or take a ride on the legendary Jasper II. Explore the vibrant history of this park and create unforgettable memories!

Look Inside Penn Badgley's Stunning Upstate New York Home This is the stunning Catskill Mountain hideaway of Gossip Girl and You star Penn Badgley who placed the property for sale in April of 2023 with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

46 Famous Athletes With Ties to the Binghamton Area

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]