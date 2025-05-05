Police Investigating Stabbing at Amazon Facility on Rt. 5-S Frankfort

Police in Frankfort are investigating a stabbing at the Amazon facility in the Route 5-S Business Park in Frankfort.

Police say the incident happened at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday when an employee was stabbed in the face by another person yielding a knife. The victim was treated at Wynn Hospital in Utica. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Frankfort Police are investigating and say details will be available soon.

Amazon, in a message to employees says the company is investigating and is expressing sadness over the incident saying they are “saddened by this senseless act of violence and are focused on providing support for our employees at this time.”

In January, an Amazon employee was stabbed to death at an Amazon facility in Berkeley, MO. Police said a 31-year-old employee died from his injuries after his co-worker a 41-year-old male, Patrick Thrower, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. according to WSAZ.

In the Missouri incident, the stabbing was recorded on video. Amazon made the very same statement to employees that is made in the Frankfort stabbing - "(we are) saddened by this senseless act of violence and are focused on providing support for our employees at this time.”

Check back for additional details.

