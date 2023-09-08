Police Investigating 2-Car Crash on Friday Afternoon in N. Utica
Police in Utica are investigating a 2-car accident on Friday afternoon on Herkimer Rd. in North Utica near Aldi.
According to Utica Lt. Mike Curley, the accident involved two vehicles and police are still determining the cause of the accident which occurred just before 3pm. There were no injuries reported.
"All parties were removed from the vehicle without issue," he said. "Both cars were towed from the scene." The Utica Fire Department and Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Check back for additional details as they become available.
