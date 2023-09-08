Police Investigating 2-Car Crash on Friday Afternoon in N. Utica

Police in Utica are investigating a 2-car accident on Friday afternoon on Herkimer Rd. in North Utica near Aldi.

According to Utica Lt. Mike Curley, the accident involved two vehicles and police are still determining the cause of the accident which occurred just before 3pm. There were no injuries reported.

Utica Police investigate 2-car motor vehicle accident on Herkimer Rd. in North Utica. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 (Photo by Karen Carey / TSM) Utica Police investigate 2-car motor vehicle accident on Herkimer Rd. in North Utica. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 (Photo by Karen Carey / TSM) loading...

"All parties were removed from the vehicle without issue," he said. "Both cars were towed from the scene." The Utica Fire Department and Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Check back for additional details as they become available.

