Rome Police are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police are looking for 58-year-old John M. Canarelli, believed to be last living in Rome, on three different warrants, according to Detective Shane Riolo of the Rome Police Department.

Canarelli is wanted on three separate Rome City Court Warrants.

• The first warrant is an Arrest Warrant for Felony Assault in the Second Degree stemming from a dispute in September of 2023.

•. The second warrant is a Bench Warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, also a Felony, which occurred at a local business in May of 2023.

• The final warrant is an Arrest Warrant for Petit Larceny which occurred at separate business in the month of September 2023.

Canarelli has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome area. In addition to the three Rome City Court warrants, he is also wanted by the City of Utica Police Department on two separate warrants for Contempt in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Canarelli, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

