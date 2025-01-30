Four major illnesses are creating what some are calling a "quademic" that's sweeping the nation.

Typically, it's just one virus that wreaks havoc over the winter months. This year, there are four and all are causing millions to fall ill.

Norovirus swept through New York State earlier this month, and most who had it said it was one of the worst strains they ever had. The CDC also said the number of infections was the highest it's seen in five years.

RSV and COVID-19 cases have also spiked in January. Forbes reports the number of infections have continued to climb since the first upticks were reported in November.

The last virus making up this "quademic" is the flu, which has been more virulent than in recent years. Cases continue to spike across New York State and the virus has infected almost 180,000 people.

Of that number, 48,291 of them were newly reported, marking the 6th consecutive week of widespread activity.

Here in Central New York, Onondaga County confirmed 504 new cases while Oneida County reported 209 more and Oswego County had 127 additional cases.

So far this year, roughly 11,500 people statewide needed to be hospitalized because of the flu. Sadly, the state has also confirmed two pediatric deaths.

No further information was available about the flu-related deaths, so it is unknown where the children lived or how old they were.

While most people recover from the flu, it can be fatal. According to the most recent reporting from the CDC, roughly 4,000 New Yorkers died from the flu in 2022.

The flu is more severe this year due to the predominant strain being influenza A, which mutates much more rapidly than influenza B. The strain is also more aggressive, which increases chances for severe symptoms.

That is why so many people are saying this year's flu is the worst they've ever had.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, headaches, chills, sore throat, congestion, and loss of appetite.

A trip to the emergency room is required when a person begins to have trouble breathing, is feeling dizzy, experiencing chest pain or pressure, and has seizures.

It is likely the number of flu cases and hospitalizations will continue to rise into February, so experts are urging individuals to practice good hygiene and schedule their flu shot to reduce their risk of getting sick.

