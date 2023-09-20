Police investigators from across the U.S. and from around the world are in the Capital District this week

The 35th annual Colonel Henry F. Williams International Homicide Seminar is taking place at the New York State Police Academy in Albany. Police representatives from Argentina, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, and Malta are among the more than 240 attendees to the five-day conference.

From high profile cases like the BTK Killer and the Tops Market Shooting in Buffalo, to the cold cases yet to be solved, the annual seminar focuses on forensic science, technology, and investigation techniques, officials say.

Henry Francis Williams, Jr. was a New York State Trooper for more than three decades dating back to the early 1950's and went on to lead the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in 1984. He would died of cancer two-years later in '86.

Then Criminal Justice Director Lawrence Kurlander and then-Governor Mario Cuomo created to international homicide seminar and named it in his honor the following year. Since then, more than 5,000 graduates from 48 states, 35 foreign countries and 6 continents have attended.

