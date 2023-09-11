A compliance check of several Oneida County businesses who sell alcohol has resulted in charges against two cashiers.

That is according to New York State Police who conducted the Underage Drinking Initiatives at a total of one dozen gas station/convenience stores, adult beverage shops, pharmacies, a supermarket.

The following retailers were deemed to be in compliance with NY's laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21, police said:

Sunoco , 13180 St Rt 12 Boonville, NY 13309

, 13180 St Rt 12 Boonville, NY 13309 Stewart’s Shops, 434 Post St. Boonville, NY 13309

434 Post St. Boonville, NY 13309 Charlie’s Liquor, 102 Railroad St. Boonville, NY 13309

102 Railroad St. Boonville, NY 13309 Stewart’s Shops, 601 Main St, Boonville, NY 13309

601 Main St, Boonville, NY 13309 Cliff’s Local Market, 11468 NY-12, Alder Creek, NY 13301

11468 NY-12, Alder Creek, NY 13301 Stewart’s Shops, 8170 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304

8170 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304 Adirondack Discount Beverage, 8196 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304

8196 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304 Walgreens Pharmacy, 8052 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304

8052 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304 Walgreens Pharmacy, 102 E Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309

102 E Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309 Barneveld Liquor Store, 8026 NY-12, Barneveld, NY 13304

However, Troopers noted two were in violation of state law:

Main Street Wine and Spirits, 130 Main St. Boonville, NY 13309

130 Main St. Boonville, NY 13309 TOPS Friendly Markets, 261 Utica Boulevard, Boonville, NY 13309

As a result, Sheri Lee, age 61 from Constableville, NY, and Diana Stock, age 44 of Boonville, NY were each charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1), officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

