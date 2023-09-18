Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts a Cold, Snowy Winter for Central New York

Autumn officially begins this weekend, but all eyes are on winter and the extreme conditions it's predicted to bring this year.

The Old Farmer's Almanac is telling New Yorkers to get ready for snow and chaos this winter.

Second Major Snowstorm Of The Season Hits Washington DC Getty Images loading...

But how much snow are we expected to get this year? Six words: You're gonna need a snow plow.

Old Farmer's Almanac vs Farmer's Almanac

You might be asking, "Wait, didn't we already get a winter forecast?" Technically, yes. But there's TWO Farmer's Almanacs - the old and the new - and they should be treated as two separate publications.

The difference between these almanacs is both in age and coverage.

The Old Farmer's Almanac was founded in 1792 and predicts weather 18 months in advance for 18 regions in the United States and seven in Canada. It also prides itself in being the oldest almanac in the country.

The Farmers Almanac was first issued in 1818 and predicts weather 16 months in advance for seven regions in the United States and five climate zones in Canada.

Both also use a different "secret formula" to develop their seasonal predictions. They use climatology and meteorology, but the Old Farmer's Almanac also uses sunspot activity, atmospheric data and traditional weather patterns to boost its outlook.

The Farmers Almanac issued its winter prediction last month:

There are indications that an El Niño, will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024. Cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.

So what's the older publication got to say about the upcoming winter forecast?

Above-Average Snow This Year

The Old Farmer's Almanac's prediction is similar to what the Farmer's Almanac said back in August.

Central NY falls into the Northeast region, and this is what we should expect when it comes to snowfall:

Precipitation and snowfall will be above normal. The snowiest stretches occur in mid-to late November, mid-December and early to mid-January. There will be a white Christmas in the mountains, but it’s less likely in the foothills and along I-95.

This is your warning to invest in some good snow tires...

aetb aetb loading...

While we are looking at more snowfall, the Northeast appears to be on track for semi-decent temperatures this year. However, we will have to endure some chilly spurts.

Winter temperatures will be above normal. The coldest periods will occur in mid- to late November, early to mid-January, and early to mid-February.

In short, you will need to bundle up and whip yourself into shape so you don't pull something with all the shoveling we'll have to do.

It also might be good idea for all you wood-burning fireplace users to make sure you have enough firewood to get through the bitter parts of winter.

Other clues we're in for a bad winter

While some people turn to the two almanacs, other turn to Mother Nature for signs about what's to come.

I've stumbled across some woolly bear caterpillars and all of them had very small reddish midsections, which tells me to expect a winter wonderland. As a snow-lover, this makes me happy.

Not just caterpillars help predict the winter, some people read apples to see how bad the snow and ice will be. Folklore has it the thicker the skin of an apple, the harsher the upcoming winter. Same can be said for thicker corn husks and onions, as they are also used as a prognosticating tool.

Another sign of a bad winter is late-blooming flowers, with those popping up later than usual seen as an omen of lousy weather.

Same could be said for shrubs, bushes and whatnot producing more nuts and berries. If there's an abundance of them and late-blooming flowers, people take it as a warning sign of an awful winter.

We also have the upcoming foliage season to help tell us more about the winter months. If the leaves drop early, we'll be in store for a decently mild winter. However, the later these leaves drop, the more severe the winter is expected to be.

Either way, New York is seeing a lot of signs that this winter will be a bit more memorable when it comes to the amount of snow and the number of layers we will need to get through the next couple months.

