NYS Troopers Searching for This Upstate New York Man Following “Incident”

New York State Police in Western New York are searching for a 65-year-old man following an undisclosed incident from back on May 19th in Alden, NY in Erie County.

Troopers, in conjunction with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from State Police in Clarence, are seeking public assistance in locating Robert L. Reimer, of Alden.

Police say, this search for Reimer is in regards to an incident that occurred on Sandridge Road earlier this month, on May 19, 2024. Reimer is a white male, 6’1” tall, 250 lbs, blue eyes and gray hair, according to police.

If anyone has information on on Reimer's whereabouts, tips can be made through Crime Stoppers. Or information can be turned over to New York State Police by calling 585-344-6200.

Alden is a town in Erie County, New York, United States. The population was 10,865 at the 2010 census. The town is derived from a family name known to early settlers. Alden is in the northeast part of Erie County, east of Buffalo. It contains a village also called Alden, according to Wikipedia.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Missing Person Cases Network group on Facebook placed a missing persons ad online asking for anyone with information about Reimer's whereabouts, immediately call 9-1-1 or contact State Police or the Erie County Sheriff's Office. The Facebook page offered a "Do Not Attempt to Approach if Seen - Call 9-1-1" disclaimer on the post.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

