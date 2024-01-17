NFL Tailgate Party Will Raise Cash in Herkimer for Local Charities

The annual tailgate party just before the NFL Divisional Championship games has become a big tradition in Herkimer. Each year, the event gets bigger and bigger according to organizer Marc Butler, who along with Waterfront Grille owner, Rocky Fiato - sponsor the event each year.

"It gets bigger and bigger each and every year," said Butler.

This year's event will take place Sunday, January 28th at Waterfront Grille located across from the New York State Thruway exit in Herkimer along the Erie Canal at Gems Along the Mohawk. There's a $25 donation for the event that runs from 1 'til 5 p.m. on Sunday and entry includes your tailgate party cuisine from Waterfront Grille as well as your first drink free (including sodas and alcoholic beverages).

"We do all the typical tailgating fare," said Fiato. "Hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, salads and more. We also will take care of your first drink, and we take care of everything. Your entire $25 donation goes to charity. Everything is donated," he said.

There will also be an auction and door prizes to help raise even more money for the charities. Prizes will include all sorts of gifts including sports memorabilia. This year's beneficiaries for money raised will be Mohawk Valley Ambulance Service (MOVAC), The Herkimer County Humane Society, and the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition.

"People can come and hang out and watch the start of the first game," said Butler. "It's just a great atmosphere in the middle of the winter. The food is great and hopefully the Buffalo Bills will still be "in the hunt" for a a championship," he said.

Advance tickets are available at Waterfront Grille and tickets will also be available at the door. The event its sponsored by Keeler in the Morning and WIBX 950.

